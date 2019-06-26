Westview Care Center earns top award

SHERIDAN — Mountain-Pacific Quality Health has announced the winners of the 2019 Nursing Home Quality Awards.

Five Wyoming nursing homes received the top honor, the Recognition of Quality Excellence Award, including Westview Care Center in Sheridan. Awards were presented June 25 in Casper during the Wyoming Quality Health Care Conference. All award recipients showed their dedication to quality care by meeting the high-quality standards required to receive any award level.

“Mountain-Pacific is honored to partner with Wyoming’s long-term care facilities to promote quality, compassionate care,” said Pat Fritz, Mountain-Pacific’s Wyoming director. “We appreciate the hard work and dedication of these nursing homes to deliver high-quality care to their residents and families.”