FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Westview Care Center earns top award

Home|News|Local News|Westview Care Center earns top award

SHERIDAN — Mountain-Pacific Quality Health has announced the winners of the 2019 Nursing Home Quality Awards.

Five Wyoming nursing homes received the top honor, the Recognition of Quality Excellence Award, including Westview Care Center in Sheridan. Awards were presented June 25 in Casper during the Wyoming Quality Health Care Conference. All award recipients showed their dedication to quality care by meeting the high-quality standards required to receive any award level.

“Mountain-Pacific is honored to partner with Wyoming’s long-term care facilities to promote quality, compassionate care,” said Pat Fritz, Mountain-Pacific’s Wyoming director. “We appreciate the hard work and dedication of these nursing homes to deliver high-quality care to their residents and families.”

By |Jun. 26, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS