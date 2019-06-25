Local business briefs

Frog Creek Partners makes Denver connection

DENVER, Colo. — Frog Creek Partners, founded by former Sheridan resident Brian Deurloo, is partnering with the Denver Zoo and the Greenway Foundation to provide gutter bins to help reduce waste in Denver.

“The Greenway Foundation has been working since 1974 to restore and revitalize the South Platte River watershed and stormwater pollution has been one of our greatest challenges,” said Devon Buckels, director of The Water Connection initiative of The Greenway Foundation. “Every year, local non-governmental organizations and the Flood Control District spend $1.5 million removing trash from the South Platte River by hand, one piece at a time. Much of that trash finds its way to our waterways through Denver’s storm drains. We’re thrilled to tap into this innovative technology from Frog Creek Partners to capture and remove the pollution before it reaches our waterways.”

In just one year, the gutter bins installed as a pilot in Denver removed 2,471 pounds of pollution.

Thousands attend Weatherby’s grand opening

SHERIDAN — More than 5,000 attended the grand opening of the newest manufacturing company to come to Sheridan: Weatherby.

Founded in 1945, Weatherby, Inc. is a family-owned company that assembles firearms in its warehouse in Sheridan, most recently moving from California.

Weatherby began public tours of the facility at 9 a.m. June 13 and invited 11 local conservation group chapters to attend and bring awareness to efforts in the Wyoming region through conversation and product raffles. Multiple food trucks provided locally prepared meals for guests and the Weatherby Visitor Center was filled with guests viewing Weatherby historical documents and purchasing exclusive products.

The Weatherby Visitor Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

New barber, beauty shop in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — The Black Sheep barber shop and beauty salon is now open at 231 S. Main St. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Calling or drop-in appointments are welcome.