Concerts in the Park begin July 2

SHERIDAN — The first Concert in the Park for the summer season will be 7:30 p.m. July 2 at Kendrick Park.

Sheridan Community Band will perform music specifically composed for concert brass bands including patriotic pieces, traditional favorites and popular songs.

Sheridan Community Band is composed of 40 local musicians and will be conducted for this performance by Erin Knutson.

Upcoming Concerts in the Park include:

July 2: Sheridan Community Band conducted by Erin Knutson
July 9: Community Band conducted by Pat Maloney
July 16: Doc Fields Cyberdelic Voo Doo from Cody
July 23: Community Band conducted by Pat Maloney
July 30: Midnight Special Band from Sheridan
Aug. 6: Sheridan Community Band conducted by Diane Knutson
Aug. 13: Nu-Blu from Siler City, North Carolina
Aug. 20: Crossroad Station from Ohio

Held at 7:30 p.m., all events are free and open to the public.

Jun. 25, 2019

