SHERIDAN — Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting another family impacted by the Sheridan County flooding.

The family had to vacate their home on the 900 block of Beckton Avenue due to sewage backups. Assistance was provided for lodging and other immediate needs. Further assistance will be provided as needed.

For more information contact Disaster Program Manager Gehrig Haberstock at 307-251-2231; gehrig.haberstock3@redcross.org.