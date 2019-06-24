Senior happenings

June 26 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shell area hike, meet in the TH Lobby at The Hub. Steve Streski will lead this high elevation geologically-rich early summer hike below Copman’s Tomb, Elephant Head Rock, Pyramid Mountain, and Sunlight Mesa. With 360-degree views, this hike is not to be missed. Remember to bring your binoculars to help identify the many birds in the area. Register for this moderately difficult hike by June 24.

June 25 — 7-9 p.m., Bluegrass open mic jam and root beer floats, some of our favorite “Jammers” from Sheridan and Johnson County have promised to be here all are welcome to join them. Come early for root beer floats in case we run out, then listen or dance to the music. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

June 27 — 10 a.m., Fall Prevention presentation and activities, presented by Dr. Rita Cherni, Liz Rossa and Judy McDowell.

July 9 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Heart Mountain Interpretive Center. This trip will include a visit to the Powell Homesteader’s Museum, lunch at the Powell Senior Center and a visit to the Interpretive Center located on the site of the WWII Heart Mountain Japanese American Confinement Site. Sign up and pre-pay at the front desk by July 3. Minimum participation is 12 and maximum is 24. Difficulty level: easy. Fee $46. Lobby pickup.