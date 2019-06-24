FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Citizen assist, 500 block East Fifth Street, 7:52 a.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block of Arlington Boulevard, 10:37 p.m.

Sunday

• Gas odor investigation, 500 block Lewis Street, 12:13 p.m.

• RMA assist, South Sheridan Avenue and Montana Street, 10:41 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

• No report available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 1:08 a.m.

• Medical, Falcon Ridge Drive, 1:29 a.m.

• Hazardous condition, Martin Avenue, 6:20 a.m.

• Weed violation, Edwards Drive, 7 a.m.

• Dog at large, Delphi Avenue, 8:10 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Bellevue Avenue, 8:30 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:43 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Fraud, North Jefferson Street, 10:04 a.m.

• K-9 public relations, East Brundage street, 10:21 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Cottonwood Avenue, 10:29 a.m.

• Weed violation, Omarr Avenue, 10:48 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 12:35 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, York circle, 12:41 p.m.

• Weed violation, Dana Avenue, 12:55 p.m.

• Barking dog, Absaraka Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Creek Drive, 1:47 p.m.

• Weed violation, Dana Avenue, 1:53 p.m.

• Weed violation, West 10th Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Possible crime reported, West 12th Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 2:34 p.m.

• Damaged property, Avoca Plaza, 2:54 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 3:26 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Val Vista Street, 3:41 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Avenue, 4:06 p.m.

• Accident, Grinnell Plaza, 4:06 p.m.

• Animal found, Scrutchfield Lane, 7:20 p.m.

• Driving under suspended license, Sheridan Avenue, 7:34 p.m.

• Domestic, York Circle, 8:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 8:40 p.m.

• Various use permit, Main Street, 6:05 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 9:35 p.m.

• Various use permit, Sugar View Drive, 6:10 a.m.

• Sexual battery cold case, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:41 p.m.

Friday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Driving under suspended license, Coffeen Avenue, 7:22 a.m.

• Warrant service, Fourth Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Littering, walking path, 10:19 a.m.

• Harassment, Highland Avenue, 11:14 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Gladstone Street, 11:53 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 11:57 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Omarr Avenue, 12:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, Brundage Lane, 12:25 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 1:05 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Main Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Accident, Decker Road, 2:56 p.m.

• Barking dog, Arlington Boulevard and Burton Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Jefferson Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 4:54 p.m.

• Assault, Park Street, 5 p.m.

• Animal incident, College Meadow Drive, 4:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:42 p.m.

• Public intoxication, West Fifth Street, 5:40 p.m.

• DUI civilian report, Coffeen Avenue, 6:02 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Thomas Drive, 6:03 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 6:45 p.m.

• DUI, North Gould Street, 9:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, Avoca Plaza, 9:51 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Omarr Avenue, 10:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bellevue Avenue, 10:52 p.m.

Saturday

• Removal of substance, East Sixth Street, 12:11 a.m.

• DUI, Thurmond Street, 12:30 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold case, De Smet Avenue, 6:56 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, Papago Drive, 8:37 a.m.

• Animal incident, South Jefferson Street, 11:20 p.m.

• Animal found, Mydland Road, 1:51 p.m.

• Driving under suspended license, East Fifth Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Fireworks, 15th Street, 5:12 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Strahan Parkway, 5:28 p.m.

• Dog at large, Wyoming Avenue, 10:05 p.m.

• Missing person, Victoria Street, 10:10 p.m.

• Theft cold case, Coffeen Avenue, 10:32 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:02 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 10:08 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 10:25 p.m.

• Driving under suspended License, East Brundage Lane, 10:21 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:26 a.m.

• K-9 sniff, North Main Street, 12:47 a.m.

• Drug possession, North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.

• DUI, West Fifth Street, 1:36 a.m.

• Shots, Holly Ponds Drive, 3:16 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Mydland Road, 9:35 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Laclede Street, 10 a.m.

• Dog at large, Bellevue Avenue, 10:27 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Brooks Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West Seventh Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Theft cold case, South Carrington Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Animal found, West 12th Street, 3:07 p.m.

• DUI, Avoca Avenue, 5:54 p.m.

• Animal found, Joe Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Eighth Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:08 p.m.

• Noise complaint, East College Avenue, 11:13 p.m.

• DUI Carlin Street, 11:49 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Littering, Loucks Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 12p.m.

• DUI, Whitney Way, 10:44 p.m.

Saturday

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 12:49 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14, 10:56 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Wild Horse Road, 1:27 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound mile marker one, 1:27 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 3:08 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Harlequin Drive, 3:22 p.m.

• Warrant service, First Street, 6:25 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Loucks Street, 9 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 10:25 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, 10:47 p.m.

Sunday

• Burglar alarm, Black Mountain Drive, 1:42 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Main Street, 2:20 a.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound mile marker 24, 9:07 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Airport Road, 2:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Railway Street, 9:12 p.m.

• Fireworks, Spur Lane, 9:59 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:43 p.m.

• Accident, West Halbert Street, 11:09 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Jamie R Janikula, 34, Story, DUS, DUI, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Nicholas R Lapp, 30, Sheridan, DUS, DUI, expired registration, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Jayden N Orlandi, 18, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Helene R Reimers, 36, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Courtney N Wagger, 23, Newcastle, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Robert E Abell, 34, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Milton R Alexander, 37, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kyle J Goerzen, 33, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Gary D Kroskob, 59, Sheridan, FTA warrant fail to appear warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Michelle D Newton, 54, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mark C Reeb, 44, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jack E Vance Jr, 46, Sheridan, driving with out interlock device, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Matthew J Bates, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Kenneth L Brasen, 69, Sheridan, property destruction and defacement, driving under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jedediah C Franks, 36, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance, driving under suspended license, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Gregory P Hess, 62, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, careless driving, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Toni L Oleson, 48, Sheridan, DUI, possession of controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 84

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend:17

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 79

