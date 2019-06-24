WYO to launch new summer series Thursday

SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will premiere a series of elevated happy hours at the Lotus Café, which taking over the lobby’s concessions corner, Thursday from 4:30-7 p.m.

The series is inspired by the WYO’s original name, the Lotus Theater, which opened in 1923. Accordingly, the Lotus Café will boast a ‘20s-era atmosphere with live music, in addition to complimentary hors d’ouevres by Bonafide and a full bar with signature cocktails, wine, Sheridan Beer (a historic neighbor to the WYO) and more.

Happy hours at the Lotus Café will be held every other Thursday throughout the summer. A limited number of tickets are available for $13 in advance online; tickets cost $15 at the door.

