FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

WYO to launch new summer series Thursday

Home|News|Local News|WYO to launch new summer series Thursday

SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will premiere a series of elevated happy hours at the Lotus Café, which taking over the lobby’s concessions corner, Thursday from 4:30-7 p.m.

The series is inspired by the WYO’s original name, the Lotus Theater, which opened in 1923. Accordingly, the Lotus Café will boast a ‘20s-era atmosphere with live music, in addition to complimentary hors d’ouevres by Bonafide and a full bar with signature cocktails, wine, Sheridan Beer (a historic neighbor to the WYO) and more.

Happy hours at the Lotus Café will be held every other Thursday throughout the summer. A limited number of tickets are available for $13 in advance online; tickets cost $15 at the door.

 

Editor’s note: Press Pass members enjoy a free drink with their ticket! Learn more.

By |Jun. 24, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS