Brewfest coming to Antelope Butte

SHELL — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host its annual Bighorn Mountains Brewfest Saturday from 1-5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy beers from nine regional craft breweries, live music from Dugan Irby and The Nate Champion Band, food vendors and activities for the whole family. Free camping is also available onsite.

Tickets are $25 per drinking adult, which includes a shatterproof Mason jar sampling glass and unlimited pours. Participating breweries include Luminous Brewhouse, Black Tooth Brewing Company, Red Lodge Ales, WYOld West Brewing Co., Lander Brewing Co., The Knuckle Brewing Co., Crow Peak Brewing, Broken Compass Brewing and Ten Sleep Brewing Co. Children and designated drivers are free, and tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-big-horn-mountains-brewfest-tickets-61853797373

“BrewFest is our favorite way to kick off the summer,” said John Kirlin, executive director of the Antelope Butte Foundation. “The combination of our mountain setting and live music is unbeatable, and we have a great lineup of craft breweries pouring some fantastic beers. We have free camping available and free admission for designated drivers to encourage a safe experience for everyone.”

The event still has openings for volunteers, who each receive a complimentary ticket and t-shirt. Volunteers can sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B0544A4A728A7FD0-bighorn1.