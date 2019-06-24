Connecting generations, building confidence

SHERIDAN — Two Rock Springs natives will advance to the national competition after winning the Miss Wyoming and Miss Wyoming Outstanding Teen scholarship competition Saturday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center in Sheridan.

Jordan Hardman, a senior at the University of Wyoming studying family and consumer science, was crowned 2019 Miss Wyoming and Hannah Moore, a senior at Black Butte High School in Rock Springs, was named 2019 Miss Wyoming Outstanding Teen.

“I honestly do not remember a whole lot of that moment,” Hardman said about hearing her name called to be Miss Wyoming. “I know I definitely screamed very loud. It was an unbelievable moment for me.”

Waking up the day after, Hardman had to make sure she was not dreaming. This was her third year competing for the title.

An aspect of competing in Miss Wyoming is developing a social impact, or a plan to create positive change in candidates’ communities.

Contestants write essays about a social issue they want to address to present to the judges along with a headshot and resume. During the competition, contestants present their social impact in 10 seconds during the evening gown portion of the event.

Hardman’s social impact is ‘Bridging History: Vets who lived it, Children who need it.’ Her goal is to visit communities in Wyoming to help build connections between veterans and children. Through this interaction, both groups gain a new perspective on life and the children can learn more about history. She also wants this program to help with the emotional and mental health of both groups.

As Miss Wyoming, Hardman hopes to represent Wyoming gracefully and to the best of her ability at Miss America later this year. Dates and time have not yet been announced.

Hardman wants to help grow the prestige and reach of the Miss Wyoming program, which is dedicated to scholarship, service and empowering young women.

The empowerment received by participating in Miss Wyoming is something Moore has experienced firsthand, seeing her confidence improve throughout the process.

“I hope to inspire a bunch of young women to be themselves,” Moore said.

Her social impact is ‘I am enough.’ Moore wants to help people realize their self-value. ‘I am enough’ helps people stop trying to change themselves to fit others views and instead encouraging them to just be themselves.

Moore said she learned how to be herself and stop trying to fit the model everyone else had planned for her. She wants to be a role model for younger children to show that you can accomplish great things by just being yourself.

When Moore heard her name called, she was in shock and thought that they might be joking. Once she realized that it was not a joke but she did in fact win, Moore said it was an amazing feeling.

Moore will represent Wyoming during the Miss America Outstanding Teen in Orlando, Florida, July 27.

After completing her senior year of high school this coming year, Moore is planning on attending Utah State University to major in equine therapy. Miss Wyoming has opened up scholarship opportunities for her to help pay for school.

Hardman will be going to professional school following her college graduation to be a pediatric physician assistant.

To prepare for the next level of competition, both women will be working with their teams in interview preparation, answering questions and wardrobe shopping.