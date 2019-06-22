Sheridan College celebrates local spring graduates

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College held its 70th commencement ceremony May 11. Sheridan College students earned more than 450 degrees and certificates this year.
“The achievement of a college diploma or certificate is a major milestone,” said Paul Young, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District. “Our Sheridan College students continue to excel, while preparing for the next steps in their lives. Congratulations to the class of 2019.”
The following is a list of Sheridan College students who completed their course work and received a degree or certificate from Sheridan County:
Heidi Anderson: Associate of Arts, Human Services; Associate of Science, Health Science
Grant Ashcraft: Certificate of Completion, Welding
Kristina Angeloff: Associate of Science, General Studies
Lyndon Bare: Associate of Arts, Human Services; Associate of Arts, Psychology
Destiny Barry: Associate Degree in Nursing
Bailey Bennett: Associate of Applied Science, Computer Aided Design; Certificate of Completion, Computer Aided Design
Abigail Boyd: Associate Degree in Nursing
Adonnecy Bramah: Associate of Arts, General Studies
Sierra Brown: Associate Degree in Nursing
Sarah Brownell: Associate Degree in Nursing
Kristy Buckley: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing
Erika Burgess: Associate Degree in Nursing
Rachel Burton: Associate Degree in Nursing
Natalie Cahhal: Associate of Science, General Studies
Hope Campbell: Associate of Science, Criminal Justice
Taylor Chapin: Associate of Applied Science, Construction Technology
Sheree Cossel: Associate of Science, General Studies
Elizabeth Christensen: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing
Sandra Coleman: Associate of Fine Arts, Art
Edward Collins: Associate of Applied Science, Culinary Arts; Associate of Applied Science, Hospitality Management
Erin Cooper: Associate of Arts, Human Services
Melissa Cox: Associate Degree in Nursing
Caylyn Dygon: Associate of Arts, Criminal Justice
Matthew Eisenhauer: Associate of Science, General Studies
Ebenezer Eferobor: Associate of Fine Arts, Music; Certificate of Completion, Music Technology
Christopher Evans: Associate of Arts, Human Services
Allison Gagliano: Associate Degree in Nursing
Mecallen Garneau: Associate of Science, General Science
Diane Gentry: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing
Kara Golphenee: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing
Monica Granger: Associate of Applied Science, Early Childhood Education
Zachary Granger: Associate of Science, Business
Natalie Greenelsh: Certificate of Completion, Massage Therapy
Taylor Gulley: Certificate of Completion, Diesel Technology
Breann Hansen: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing
Rhonda Hartman-Gallegos: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing
Megan Hartshorn: Associate of Arts, Human Services
Sarah Haveman: Associate of Science, Elementary Education
Shania Hernandez: Associate of Science, Exercise Science
Gwendolyn Heser: Associate Degree in Nursing
Harlie Holt: Associate of Fine Arts, Art
Emily Hooge: Associate of Science, General Studies
Kyle Johnson: Certificate of Completion, Machine Tool Technology
Danielle Jones: Associate of Science, Animal Science
Madison Judge: Associate of Science, Health Science
Molly Kane: Associate of Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Associate of Science, General Studies
Taylor Keeler: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing
Stephanie Kintop: Certificate of Completion, Massage Therapy
Paula Kobielusz: Associate of Science, Health Science
Ashton Koltiska: Associate Degree in Nursing
Benjamin Lecholat: Associate of Science, General Studies
Joseph Luedde: Associate of Applied Science, Culinary Arts
Amanda Lindberg: Associate of Science, Business
Taylor Lippincott: Associate of Science, Animal Science
Jessica Lucas: Associate of Science, General Studies
Riley Malli: Certificate of Completion, Welding
Jacob Martin: Associate of Arts, Social Science
Jacob Martineau: Associate of Science, Engineering; Associate of Science, Mathematics
Tyler Mauck: Certificate of Completion, Welding
Adam Mayer: Associate of Science, Computer Information Systems
Sierra McCoy: Associate of Fine Arts, Music
Codee McKinzie: Associate Degree in Nursing; Associate of Science, Health Science
Michael McMahon: Associate of Applied Science, Agriculture; Associate of Arts, Business
Bryson Miranda: Certificate of Completion, Diesel Technology
Dominic Miller: Associate of Science, Secondary Education
Ryan Miller: Associate of Science, General Science
Corey Mitchell: Associate of Applied Science, Cyber Security; Certificate of Completion, Cyber Security
Stephen Mott: Associate of Science, General Studies
William Nicholson: Associate of Science, Engineering
Makayla Nielsen: Associate of Science, Health Science
Kaija Nymeyer: Associate of Fine Arts, Music
Nicole Opitz: Associate Degree in Nursing
Alicia Osmun: Certificate of Completion, Massage Therapy
Nicole Perez: Associate of Applied Science, Cyber Security
Brandi Petersen: Associate of Applied Science, Dental Hygiene
Derek Phelps: Associate of Applied Science, Culinary Arts; Associate of Science; Business
Nury Quevedo: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing
Evan Redinger: Associate of Applied Science, Cyber Security; Certificate of Completion, Cyber Security
Abigail Ressler: Associate of Arts, Criminal Justice
James Rhodes: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing
Taylor Robertson: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing
Tanya Roper: Associate of Arts, Human Services; Certificate of Completion, Addictions Practitioner
Zebulon Rose: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing
Deana Sadrieva: Associate of Science, General Studies
Kara Sampey: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing
Gregg Sampson: Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Technology; Certificate of Completion, Diesel Technology
Nathaniel Siruta: Associate of Science, General Studies
Max Schneider: Associate of Applied Science, Culinary Arts
Lacy Slusser: Associate Degree in Nursing
Rylee Smith: Associate of Science, General Science
Mollie Spielman: Associate Degree in Nursing
Matthew Springsteen: Associate of Science, Mathematics
Clayne Standish: Associate of Science, Biology
Richard Stanley: Certificate of Completion, Electrical Apprenticeship
Simeon Straight: Certificate of Completion, Diesel Technology
Jayme Taylor: Associate of Applied Science, Dental Hygiene
Katherine Thiel: Associate of Science, Health Science
Tonna Thomas: Associate of Arts, Psychology; Associate of Arts, Social Science
Yanette Tift: Associate of Science, Secondary Education
Lisa Toth: Associate of Science, Business
Kaycen Townsend: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing
Zane Tunby: Associate of Applied Science, Agriculture
Kayli Turlington: Associate of Science, General Studies
Cheyenne Turman: Associate of Applied Science, Culinary Arts
McKenzi Turner: Associate Degree in Nursing
Koren Verdeyen: Associate of Science, Early Childhood Education
Zachariah Vaira: Associate of Applied Science, Computer Networking Administration; Associate of Applied Science, Cyber Security; Certificate of Completion, Cyber Security; Certificate of Completion, IT Support Technician
Krystal Vandersnick: Associate of Science, Elementary Education
Angel Vielhauer: Associate Degree in Nursing
Itealya Vilhauer: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing
Taylor Walhood: Associate of Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Associate of Science, General Studies
Victoria Waterhouse: Associate of Arts, Theater & Dance
Andrew Weitz: Associate of Fine Arts, Music; Certificate of Completion, Music Technology
Danielle Wenzel: Associate of Arts, General Studies
Martha Westergaard: Associate of Arts, Psychology
Jessica Whites: Associate of Science, Health Science
Chelsea Wiley: Associate of Arts, Psychology
Rhonda Wilkerson: Certificate of Completion, Massage Therapy
Ashley Williams: Associate of Science, General Studies
Rebecca Young: Associate Degree in Nursing
Dennis Zezas: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing