Sheridan College celebrates local spring graduates

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College held its 70th commencement ceremony May 11. Sheridan College students earned more than 450 degrees and certificates this year.

“The achievement of a college diploma or certificate is a major milestone,” said Paul Young, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District. “Our Sheridan College students continue to excel, while preparing for the next steps in their lives. Congratulations to the class of 2019.”

The following is a list of Sheridan College students who completed their course work and received a degree or certificate from Sheridan County:

Heidi Anderson: Associate of Arts, Human Services; Associate of Science, Health Science

Grant Ashcraft: Certificate of Completion, Welding

Kristina Angeloff: Associate of Science, General Studies

Lyndon Bare: Associate of Arts, Human Services; Associate of Arts, Psychology

Destiny Barry: Associate Degree in Nursing

Bailey Bennett: Associate of Applied Science, Computer Aided Design; Certificate of Completion, Computer Aided Design

Abigail Boyd: Associate Degree in Nursing

Adonnecy Bramah: Associate of Arts, General Studies

Sierra Brown: Associate Degree in Nursing

Sarah Brownell: Associate Degree in Nursing

Kristy Buckley: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing

Erika Burgess: Associate Degree in Nursing

Rachel Burton: Associate Degree in Nursing

Natalie Cahhal: Associate of Science, General Studies

Hope Campbell: Associate of Science, Criminal Justice

Taylor Chapin: Associate of Applied Science, Construction Technology

Sheree Cossel: Associate of Science, General Studies

Elizabeth Christensen: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing

Sandra Coleman: Associate of Fine Arts, Art

Edward Collins: Associate of Applied Science, Culinary Arts; Associate of Applied Science, Hospitality Management

Erin Cooper: Associate of Arts, Human Services

Melissa Cox: Associate Degree in Nursing

Caylyn Dygon: Associate of Arts, Criminal Justice

Matthew Eisenhauer: Associate of Science, General Studies

Ebenezer Eferobor: Associate of Fine Arts, Music; Certificate of Completion, Music Technology

Christopher Evans: Associate of Arts, Human Services

Allison Gagliano: Associate Degree in Nursing

Mecallen Garneau: Associate of Science, General Science

Diane Gentry: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing

Kara Golphenee: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing

Monica Granger: Associate of Applied Science, Early Childhood Education

Zachary Granger: Associate of Science, Business

Natalie Greenelsh: Certificate of Completion, Massage Therapy

Taylor Gulley: Certificate of Completion, Diesel Technology

Breann Hansen: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing

Rhonda Hartman-Gallegos: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing

Megan Hartshorn: Associate of Arts, Human Services

Sarah Haveman: Associate of Science, Elementary Education

Shania Hernandez: Associate of Science, Exercise Science

Gwendolyn Heser: Associate Degree in Nursing

Harlie Holt: Associate of Fine Arts, Art

Emily Hooge: Associate of Science, General Studies

Kyle Johnson: Certificate of Completion, Machine Tool Technology

Danielle Jones: Associate of Science, Animal Science

Madison Judge: Associate of Science, Health Science

Molly Kane: Associate of Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Associate of Science, General Studies

Taylor Keeler: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing

Stephanie Kintop: Certificate of Completion, Massage Therapy

Paula Kobielusz: Associate of Science, Health Science

Ashton Koltiska: Associate Degree in Nursing

Benjamin Lecholat: Associate of Science, General Studies

Joseph Luedde: Associate of Applied Science, Culinary Arts

Amanda Lindberg: Associate of Science, Business

Taylor Lippincott: Associate of Science, Animal Science

Jessica Lucas: Associate of Science, General Studies

Riley Malli: Certificate of Completion, Welding

Jacob Martin: Associate of Arts, Social Science

Jacob Martineau: Associate of Science, Engineering; Associate of Science, Mathematics

Tyler Mauck: Certificate of Completion, Welding

Adam Mayer: Associate of Science, Computer Information Systems

Sierra McCoy: Associate of Fine Arts, Music

Codee McKinzie: Associate Degree in Nursing; Associate of Science, Health Science

Michael McMahon: Associate of Applied Science, Agriculture; Associate of Arts, Business

Bryson Miranda: Certificate of Completion, Diesel Technology

Dominic Miller: Associate of Science, Secondary Education

Ryan Miller: Associate of Science, General Science

Corey Mitchell: Associate of Applied Science, Cyber Security; Certificate of Completion, Cyber Security

Stephen Mott: Associate of Science, General Studies

William Nicholson: Associate of Science, Engineering

Makayla Nielsen: Associate of Science, Health Science

Kaija Nymeyer: Associate of Fine Arts, Music

Nicole Opitz: Associate Degree in Nursing

Alicia Osmun: Certificate of Completion, Massage Therapy

Nicole Perez: Associate of Applied Science, Cyber Security

Brandi Petersen: Associate of Applied Science, Dental Hygiene

Derek Phelps: Associate of Applied Science, Culinary Arts; Associate of Science; Business

Nury Quevedo: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing

Evan Redinger: Associate of Applied Science, Cyber Security; Certificate of Completion, Cyber Security

Abigail Ressler: Associate of Arts, Criminal Justice

James Rhodes: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing

Taylor Robertson: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing

Tanya Roper: Associate of Arts, Human Services; Certificate of Completion, Addictions Practitioner

Zebulon Rose: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing

Deana Sadrieva: Associate of Science, General Studies

Kara Sampey: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing

Gregg Sampson: Associate of Applied Science, Diesel Technology; Certificate of Completion, Diesel Technology

Nathaniel Siruta: Associate of Science, General Studies

Max Schneider: Associate of Applied Science, Culinary Arts

Lacy Slusser: Associate Degree in Nursing

Rylee Smith: Associate of Science, General Science

Mollie Spielman: Associate Degree in Nursing

Matthew Springsteen: Associate of Science, Mathematics

Clayne Standish: Associate of Science, Biology

Richard Stanley: Certificate of Completion, Electrical Apprenticeship

Simeon Straight: Certificate of Completion, Diesel Technology

Jayme Taylor: Associate of Applied Science, Dental Hygiene

Katherine Thiel: Associate of Science, Health Science

Tonna Thomas: Associate of Arts, Psychology; Associate of Arts, Social Science

Yanette Tift: Associate of Science, Secondary Education

Lisa Toth: Associate of Science, Business

Kaycen Townsend: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing

Zane Tunby: Associate of Applied Science, Agriculture

Kayli Turlington: Associate of Science, General Studies

Cheyenne Turman: Associate of Applied Science, Culinary Arts

McKenzi Turner: Associate Degree in Nursing

Koren Verdeyen: Associate of Science, Early Childhood Education

Zachariah Vaira: Associate of Applied Science, Computer Networking Administration; Associate of Applied Science, Cyber Security; Certificate of Completion, Cyber Security; Certificate of Completion, IT Support Technician

Krystal Vandersnick: Associate of Science, Elementary Education

Angel Vielhauer: Associate Degree in Nursing

Itealya Vilhauer: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing

Taylor Walhood: Associate of Applied Science, Dental Hygiene; Associate of Science, General Studies

Victoria Waterhouse: Associate of Arts, Theater & Dance

Andrew Weitz: Associate of Fine Arts, Music; Certificate of Completion, Music Technology

Danielle Wenzel: Associate of Arts, General Studies

Martha Westergaard: Associate of Arts, Psychology

Jessica Whites: Associate of Science, Health Science

Chelsea Wiley: Associate of Arts, Psychology

Rhonda Wilkerson: Certificate of Completion, Massage Therapy

Ashley Williams: Associate of Science, General Studies

Rebecca Young: Associate Degree in Nursing

Dennis Zezas: Certificate of Completion, Practical Nursing