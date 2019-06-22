Passing the crown: Dreams realized after spending time as Miss Wyoming

SHERIDAN— After spending the year as Miss Wyoming and Miss Wyoming Outstanding Teen, Beck Bridger and Taylor Greig will pass their titles on and use their experience to move closer to their dreams.

The 2019 Miss Wyoming and Miss Wyoming Outstanding Teen will be crowned 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Once their reign is over, Bridger will hop on a plane to go sing across Italy with a choral group while Greig will leave her home state and head south to attend school at the University of Alabama on full-ride scholarship.

It was her dream to attend a university outside of Wyoming, Greig said. To achieve this, Greig would have to find a way to pay for school herself.

By competing in Miss America Outstanding Teen, she received a full-ride scholarship she would need to attend a university out of state.

Grieg does not plan to leave Wyoming and the West behind too long, though.

After her undergrad at Alabama, she plans on attending the University of Wyoming’s pharmacy school.

Greig spent time at the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in Denver; this was a memorable experience in her travels as Miss Wyoming Outstanding Teen.

“I want to work as a pharmacist at one of those hospitals,” Greig said. “I want to be able to inspire the kids and let them know that it is going to be OK.”

While Greig is about to start her educational journey, Bridger has found new opportunity after being Miss Wyoming.

Bridger is currently attending Sheridan College, working toward a music degree with certifications in audio engineering and music administration. As the year has progressed, Miss Wyoming has given Bridger an opportunity to continue singing professionally and help launch her career.

“I have sung 10 times in the last two weeks for Miss Wyoming,” said Bridger on June 21. “I am already booked to sing Sunday, the day after Miss Wyoming.”

A week later Bridger will be heading to Italy. Bridger was selected to join 30 other individuals from across America to perform in Italy for a month and travel throughout the country.

After Italy, Bridger will return to school to finish her degree and continue her music career. Eventually, she wants to get a doctorate in music and become a professor at the colligate level.

As Bridger has reached for her dreams, she has helped two little girls get adopted by a family in Sheridan.

Bridger is an adopted child; this inspired her platform when she ran under for Miss Wyoming a year ago. Under her platform, Bridger helped bring eight Filipino kids to Sheridan last summer as part of the Summer of Hope project. She recently found out two of the children were adopted.

“This is something that is so special to me,” Bridger said. “For me, advocating for adoption and being apart of Summer of Hope was the reason why I wanted to compete for Miss Wyoming. It has meant so much for me.”

Both Bridger and Grieg received skills that they can use for the rest of their life. A big skill they both learned was interviewing and having confidence when speaking.

Bridger said she also became a pro at gluing on eyelash extensions.

Greig said that anyone can compete in this competition. This pageant allows you to grow as a person and this organization is like nothing else.

Last year’s pageant was a first for Bridger and Grieg.

Competing for Miss Wyoming is Miss Gem City Jordan Hardan from Rock Springs; Miss Sheridan County Ashlee Quarterman from Sheridan; and Miss Northeast Wyoming Mikkayla DeBolt from Sheridan.

Competing for Miss Wyoming Outstanding Teen is Cassandra Guelde from Story, Sheridan Blackburn from Sheridan and Hannah Moore from Rock Springs.