Another hole in one recorded

SHERIDAN — Dave Knutson carded a hole in one Wednesday at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course. On Hole 12 from 181 yards out, Knutson used a seven iron to find the bottom of the cup.
John Bilbro, Bob Phillips and John Pine all witnessed to the shot.
SHERIDAN — Dave Knutson carded a hole in one Wednesday at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course. On Hole 12 from 181 yards out, Knutson used a seven iron to find the bottom of the cup.
John Bilbro, Bob Phillips and John Pine all witnessed to the shot.
Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.