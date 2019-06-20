SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block East Second Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 800 block Bellevue Avenue, 1:04 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, South Jefferson Street and West Burkitt Street, 1:57 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Report not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• Report not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 12:40 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 2:56 a.m
• Noise complaint, Frackelton Street, 3:33 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Arlington Boulevard, 3:41 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Street, 8:54 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:01 a.m.
• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Holms Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Bellevue Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
• Accident, Jefferson Street, 1:40
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:59 p.m.
• Theft cold case, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, Omarr Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
• Stalking cold case, Coffeen Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
• Vehicle lockout, East Brundage Lane, 3:20 p.m.
• Records only, North Heights Drive, 3:16 p.m.
• Child neglect, 10th street, 4:50 p.m.
• Animal found, South Linden Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
• Threats cold case, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:26 p.m.
• Found property, Emerson Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Colorado Street, 5:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Works Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Various use permit, North Brooks Street, 6:12 a.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:03 p.m.
• Alarm, Second Avenue, 9:54
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Broadway Street, 10:25 p.m.
• Assist SCSO, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Vandalism cold case, Ranchester, 8:21 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Willow Avenue, 10:31 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 1:39 p.m.
• Drug possession, West 13th Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Found property, Penrose Trail, 3:41 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Warrant service, Lane Lane, 7:39 p.m.
• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• James R Andrews, 34, Thermopolis, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO.
• Ronald W Bamberger, 32, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.
• Igor Drobnak, 50, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD.
• Natasha C. Miller, 33, Sheridan, Contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 76
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7
Number of releases for the previous day: 2