SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block East Second Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Smoke investigation, 800 block Bellevue Avenue, 1:04 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, South Jefferson Street and West Burkitt Street, 1:57 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Report not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• Report not available at press time.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 12:40 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 2:56 a.m

• Noise complaint, Frackelton Street, 3:33 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, Arlington Boulevard, 3:41 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Street, 8:54 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:01 a.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 11:12 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Holms Avenue, 11:25 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bellevue Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Accident, Jefferson Street, 1:40

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Theft cold case, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:57 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Omarr Avenue, 2:17 p.m.

• Stalking cold case, Coffeen Avenue, 2:14 p.m.

• Vehicle lockout, East Brundage Lane, 3:20 p.m.

• Records only, North Heights Drive, 3:16 p.m.

• Child neglect, 10th street, 4:50 p.m.

• Animal found, South Linden Avenue, 5:08 p.m.

• Threats cold case, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:26 p.m.

• Found property, Emerson Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Colorado Street, 5:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Works Street, 6:36 p.m.

• Various use permit, North Brooks Street, 6:12 a.m.

• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:03 p.m.

• Alarm, Second Avenue, 9:54

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 9:09 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Broadway Street, 10:25 p.m.

• Assist SCSO, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Vandalism cold case, Ranchester, 8:21 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Willow Avenue, 10:31 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Drug possession, West 13th Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Found property, Penrose Trail, 3:41 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Warrant service, Lane Lane, 7:39 p.m.

• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• James R Andrews, 34, Thermopolis, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO.

• Ronald W Bamberger, 32, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Igor Drobnak, 50, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Natasha C. Miller, 33, Sheridan, Contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 76

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 2