Veterans Salute set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veteran Affairs Health Care System team welcomes all veterans and their family members to take part in a Veterans Salute event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sheridan VA Auditorium, building 61. This year’s event includes a short ceremony, family barbecue, live music and door prizes.

The VA is honored to have Jack Tarter from the Wyoming Veterans Commission as the guest speaker. Tarter is the with the 4th Judicial District of the Commission, which includes Johnson and Sheridan counties.

Jun. 20, 2019

