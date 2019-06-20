Little Bighorn Battlefield anniversary events

CROW AGENCY, Mont. — The Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument has announced special programs to commemorate the 143rd anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn Tuesday.

The following is the schedule of events:

5:30 a.m. — Gates open

6 a.m. — Northern Cheyenne Sunrise Ceremony at Indian Memorial

7 a.m. — Visitor Center open to public

8 a.m. — World Day of Peace Ceremony on Last Stand Hill Overlook

8-10 a.m. — Cheyenne River Sioux ride horses along tour road

9 a.m. to noon — Speakers at visitor center patio, including:

• Descendants of the first Tokalas of the great Sioux Nation at the Little Bighorn

• St. Francis Indian School honoring ancestors

• The Original Sicangu Lakota Brule Descendents of the Battle of the Little Bighorn participants

• Douglas Bissonette the Oglala Lakota Hunkpatila history

10 a.m. — Bighorn Riders Attack at Dawn on hillside across from Visitor Center with ceremonies to follow along fence line. Mel Lone Hill, Oglala Sioux and Jenny Parker, Northern Cheyenne. This event is outside of the park but can be viewed toward the north from in front of the visitor center

10 a.m. — Ceremony at Noisy Walking, Bilford Curley, Northern Cheyenne

1-2 p.m. — Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe of Oklahoma Governor Reggie Wassana and distinguished guests. Sabre Dedication Ceremony Lena Nells

2 p.m. — Northern Cheyenne “Morning Star Riders” enter park on horseback

3-4:30 p.m. — Northern Cheyenne memorial presentation at visitor center patio

4 p.m. — Little Bighorn Memorial Spiritual Run to the Indian Memorial with Cheyenne Runners

8 p.m. — Park closes