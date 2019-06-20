Third Thursday commences tonight

SHERIDAN — Tonight marks the start of the 10th annual Third Thursday Street Festival series in downtown Sheridan.

From 5-9 p.m., Main Street and Grinnell Plaza will be closed to vehicles and open for pedestrians to explore the food, live music, vendors and fun activities. Downtown Sheridan Association, the organizer of the event series, is offering free cupcakes and a photo booth. The main stage, located at the cross-section of Main and Grinnell, will feature a performance by The Craft Brothers.

The following Third Thursday events will be July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19.

