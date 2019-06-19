FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Circulation clerk

The Sheridan Press is seeking a full-time circulation clerk to join our team. You will manage subscriptions for the digital and print newspaper. 

Hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Requisite qualifications include:
• Exceptional customer service skills
• Strong telephone reception skills
• Superior attention to detail
• Ability to multi-task
• Solid computer skills

Benefits include:
• Paid vacation
• Profit sharing
• Medical and dental
• More

Please apply in person at our office at 144 Grinnell Plaza, or send a resumé to becky.martini@thesheridanpress.com.

Jun. 19, 2019

