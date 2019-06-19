FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Smoke detector, 1600 block Pond View Court, 7:32 a.m.

• Injury, 1200 block Skeels Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block East Whitney Street, 10:26

• RMA assist, 1200 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:13 p.m.

• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 9:09 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 9:15 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 11:10 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Standby, Dayton, 6 p.m.

• Standby, Industrial Lane, 6:54 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 11:54 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Big Horn Drive, 2:22 a.m.

• Medical, Hillcrest Drive, 3:34 a.m.

• Assist, Avoca Avenue, 7:33 a.m.

• Medical, Airport Road, 8:07 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 11:25 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

• Trauma, Park View Boulevard, 3:49 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 4:30 p.m.

• Medical, East Second Avenue, 5:32 p.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 10:18 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 11:18 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist, West 12th Street, 1:47 a.m.

• Medical, Joe Street, 7:58 a.m.

• Medical, East Fifth Street, 8:49 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 9 a.m.

• Assist, West Brundage Lane, 10:41 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Medical, Highway 14, 12:40 p.m.

• Trauma, West Loucks Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:35 p.m.

Monday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:23 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:43 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 12:16 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• Trauma, Marion Street,  4:30 p.m.

• Trauma,  West Third Street, 4:59 p.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 6:59 p.m.

• Assist, West 12th Street, 7:17 p.m.

• Trauma, Paintbrush Drive, 22:11 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

Admissions — Haley Harper Hendrickson, Sheridan; Kodi Ann Hoblit, Buffalo; Grant William Hoblit, Buffalo; Helen Mae Hendrickson, Sheridan.

Dismissals— Alicia Marie Osmun, Dayton; Callum Benjamin Osmun.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information taken from SPD website.

Tuesday

• Found property, Gladstone Street, 7:29 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:09 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:08 a.m.

• Theft cold case, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 10:35 p.m.

• Weed violation, North Main Street, 10:40 a.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 11:11 a.m.

• Fraud, Terra Avenue, 11:31 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Bungalow Village Lane, 11:57 a.m.

• Accident, Gould Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Driver license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 1:31 p.m.

• Sale of tobacco to minor, East Brundage Lane, 1:37 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:04 p.m.

• Animal incident, Bungalow Village Lane, 2:04 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, Main Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Weed violation, Bungalow Village Lane, 2:53 p.m.

• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, Cottonwood Avenue, 4:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Works Street, 3:06 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:51 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Coffeen Avenue, 4:40 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 5:23 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 5:54 p.m.

• Animal found, Marion Avenue, 6:38 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 7:13 p.m.

• Fraud, Mydland Road, 8:02 p.m.

• Drug, Strahan Parkway, 8:06 p.m.

• Civil standby, Mydland Road, 8:12 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 8:14 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Strahan Parkway, 9:08 p.m.

• Runaway, Gladstone Street 9:12 p.m.

• Damaged property, Omarr Avenue, 9:50 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious person, West Brundage Lane, 1:19 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 87, 7:18 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 8:24 a.m.

• Accident delay, West Third Avenue, 10:25 a.m.

• Fraud, Highway 345, 10:39 a.m.

• Theft cold, West Brundage Lane, 11:20 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, 11:51 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Wild Horse Road, 3:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, Highway 335, 7:17 p.m.

• Fraud, Long Drive, 9:15 p.m.

• Accident delay, Wolf Creek Road, 9:18 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Dayton Street, 11:34 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Brian McGinnis, 51, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, other circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Ronald L Nixon Jr, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/ bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

Jun. 19, 2019

