Stanley named to honor roll at Gillette College

GILLETTE — Richard Stanley of Story was named to the part-time honor roll at Gillette College for the spring 2019 semester.

The 57 students named to the part-time honor roll earned a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with at least six credit hours.

Gillette College, a two-year public college located in Gillette, offers students more than 30 associate degrees and certificate programs, a modern state-of-the-art campus and connections to industry and businesses across the Rocky Mountain region and beyond.

