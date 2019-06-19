Stanley named to honor roll at Gillette College

GILLETTE — Richard Stanley of Story was named to the part-time honor roll at Gillette College for the spring 2019 semester.

The 57 students named to the part-time honor roll earned a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with at least six credit hours.

