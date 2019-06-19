Dementia Friendly Wyoming to host education session

SHERIDAN — Dementia Friendly Wyoming is hosting a free general training session June 27, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at 1 S. Scott St., suite 2.

The training will include information on how to recognize the signs of dementia; how to communicate with individuals with dementia; and how to connect individuals and care partners to resources and assistance in our community

Dementia Friendly Wyoming is part of The Hub on Smith and is dedicated to building an informed, inclusive community where people living with dementia and their care partners are valued and supported.

For more information on Dementia Friendly Wyoming or to confirm your attendance for the general training session call 307-675-1253.