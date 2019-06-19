FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Dementia Friendly Wyoming to host education session

Home|News|Local News|Dementia Friendly Wyoming to host education session

SHERIDAN — Dementia Friendly Wyoming is hosting a free general training session June 27, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at 1 S. Scott St., suite 2.

The training will include information on how to recognize the signs of dementia; how to communicate with individuals with dementia; and how to connect individuals and care partners to resources and assistance in our community

Dementia Friendly Wyoming is part of The Hub on Smith and is dedicated to building an informed, inclusive community where people living with dementia and their care partners are valued and supported.

For more information on Dementia Friendly Wyoming or to confirm your attendance for the general training session call 307-675-1253.

By |Jun. 19, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS