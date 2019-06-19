Shutts Flat Trail closed by high water

SHERIDAN — High water from the South Tongue River is flooding portions of the Shutts Flat Trail #430 in the U.S. Forest Service Tongue Ranger District. The trail has been temporarily posted closed to protect public safety and prevent resource damage.

Once the river recedes and the trail dries out, officials will reopen the trail.

For your safety and to protect the land, please respect all trail and road closures. For more information please contact the U.S. Forest Service Tongue Ranger District in Sheridan at 307-674-2600.