FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Shutts Flat Trail closed by high water

Home|News|Local News|Shutts Flat Trail closed by high water

SHERIDAN — High water from the South Tongue River is flooding portions of the Shutts Flat Trail #430 in the U.S. Forest Service Tongue Ranger District. The trail has been temporarily posted closed to protect public safety and prevent resource damage.

Once the river recedes and the trail dries out, officials will reopen the trail.

For your safety and to protect the land, please respect all trail and road closures. For more information please contact the U.S. Forest Service Tongue Ranger District in Sheridan at 307-674-2600.

By |Jun. 19, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS