SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Motor vehicle accident, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 12:15 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Paintbrush Drive, 10:09 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Dismissals — Cashlee Cates, Sheridan; Casyn Cates, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Warrant service, Emerson Street, 8:34 a.m.

• Accident, Fourth Street, 8:37 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:43 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 11:34 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, Sugarland Drive, 12:15 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sugarland Drive, 1:12 p.m.

• Trespass cold case, North Main Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Ridgeway Avenue, 2:39 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, Kendrick Park, 3:44 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan Area, 3:55 p.m.

• DUI, Val Vista Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Shots, Loucks Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:04 p.m.

• Welfare check, Townhouse Plaza, 4:47 p.m.

• DUI resident report, Adkins Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

• Dog at large, Dunnuck Street, 5:52 p.m.

• Damaged property, Dunnuck Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 7:16 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 8:24 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:41 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 9:41 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:54 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:54 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Suicide, Paintbrush Drive, 10:09 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Motorist assist, Big Goose Road, 8:13 a.m.

• Assist agency, Fort Road, 11:24 a.m.

• Warrant service, Fort Road, 5:19 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Forrest Service Road, 8:56 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Halbert Street, 9:39 p.m.

• Agency assist, Sugarland Drive, 11:33 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Lisa G French, 51, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dean K Heyborne, 37, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Chad A Schamber, 51, Sheridan, leave accident with other vehicle, driving without interlock device, interfere with officer, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• David C Wasson, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, fail to pay child support, district court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 72

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 9

