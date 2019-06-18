SCSD2 board approves elementary school boundary changes

SHERIDAN — Elementary school boundaries will look a little different in Sheridan County School District 2 beginning this fall.

The SCSD2 board of trustees approved four boundary changes during a regular meeting Monday evening. The board completed adjustments as a result of overcrowding at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School and will result in a few dozen students changing schools during the 2019-20 school year.

The changes will generally make the population more even among the five most-populated elementary schools in Sheridan.

Of the four changes, two occur on the north end of town, one takes place on the western edge of Sheridan and one will shift boundaries on the south part of town.

The two changes on the north side will increase the northern boundary of Meadowlark Elementary School from Eighth Street to 11th Street and shift students from Coffeen to Meadowlark. The other change will decrease part of Coffeen’s western boundary from 11th Street to Fort Road and move students to the Sagebrush Elementary School attendance area.

The west side shift involves Sagebrush’s boundary increasing to include the Stadium Apartments located west of Mydland Road and north of Fifth Street, which will move students from Highland Park Elementary School to Sagebrush. The adjustment in the southern portion will increase Meadowlark’s boundary to include Gladstone and Sumner Streets beginning at East College Avenue and going south until the streets end. That will move students from Coffeen to Meadowlark.

SCSD2 assistant superintendent Scott Stults presented the changes to the board. There were no parents or guardians at the board meeting who commented about the adjustments, something Stults believed was a positive sign.

Stults said the lack of concerned parents at the board meeting speaks volumes about the efforts from the principals at the various elementary schools and their ability to handle what had the potential to be “a very, very contentious situation.”

The Frank Street neighborhood will remain within the boundary of Coffeen Elementary. No change officially occurred because students in that area would have to travel about three-and-a-half miles to Woodland Park Elementary School despite residing about a half-mile from Coffeen. However, SCSD2 asked families living in that neighborhood to voluntarily transfer to Woodland Park. Stults said three students volunteered to transfer to Woodland Park and will have the option to ride a school bus to Coffeen and then take another bus to Woodland Park.

All students in fourth and fifth grades during the 2019-20 school year and their younger siblings impacted by the changes will be allowed to stay at their current schools until the older sibling completes fifth grade. At that time, the younger children must attend their new neighborhood school.

With the changes finalized, here are the enrollment estimates at the five elementary schools for next year: Meadowlark will have 343 students, Coffeen will have 331 students, Sagebrush will have 317 students, Highland Park will have 310 students and Woodland Park will have 298 students.

The last time boundary changes occurred was spring 2012 for the 2012-13 school year. Stults said the changes should not impact staffing.

During an April interview with The Sheridan Press, Stults said the school district began considering boundary changes a few years ago after noticing high enrollment numbers at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School.

“We have some inequities, and we always will in schools and particular grade levels, but when we have consistent high numbers and high class sizes at one school, particularly Coffeen, then I think you have to look at the boundaries,” Stults said.

According to Stults, during the 2018-19 school year, Coffeen had 68 students in a kindergarten group that is divided into three classes. He said that number should ideally be 57 children or fewer.

During the meeting Monday, board member Wayne Schatz asked about a summer orientation to welcome families affected by the changes to their new schools. Stults said the elementary schools will host open meetings in early August in addition to open houses in late August.

The boundary changes represent the first significant adjustments in several years, though the school district has seemingly taken every measure to help ease the potentially difficult transitions.

Other business

The board approved extending the current Sheridan Recreation District agreement for one year. The current SRD agreement ends June 30.

The SRD board has discussed becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, but the rec district will remain a partnership between SCSD2 and the city of Sheridan for at least the next 12 months.

Casey Osborn, the SRD board vice chair, spoke during the public comment session Monday and encouraged the SCSD2 board to reconsider approving the current agreement, but the board ultimately chose to keep the agreement in place for the next year.

“It doesn’t have to be approved tonight,” Osborn said. “… The rec district, in this case — we think that our vision is much grander and bolder than what others are perceiving at this point in time.”

To facilitate conversations about future possibilities for the rec district, SCSD2 superintendent Craig Dougherty on Monday recommended forming an ad hoc committee with two or three people from SCSD2, the SRD and city of Sheridan.

The board also approved awarding the bid for the Sagebrush Elementary School phase 3 component project to O’Dell Construction at a total cost of $6,868,695.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for July 15.