Annual Pride March scheduled for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The first Sheridan-hosted Pride March and celebration will be Saturday, June 22. The purpose of the march and celebration is to create visibility for Sheridan’s LGBTQ community and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising.

The 2019 Sheridan Pride March will begin at 10 a.m. starting at Cozy Corner at 112 Coffeen Ave. and proceeding down to Main Street and on to Grinnell Plaza. The march will then loop back by The Pony Grill and Bar and end at Cozy Corner. Marchers from surrounding towns and cities are welcome to participate with the Sheridan LGBTQ community.

