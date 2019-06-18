FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Michael Glass graduates from University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, IOWA — Michael Glass, a University of Iowa student from Sheridan, was one of more than 4,800 undergraduate, graduate and professional students to participate in graduation ceremonies in May.

The UI’s spring 2019 graduates had an average cumulative undergraduate grade point average of 3.16 on a 4.0 scale. In addition, 16% of the graduating class graduated with multiple majors and 355 undergraduates graduated with honors.

The University of Iowa is one of the nation’s premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity and opportunity.

