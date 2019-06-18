FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Stewardship outing scheduled at Cutler Hill

SHERIDAN — The Stewardship Outing at Cutler Hill, an event to celebrate National Trails Day, will be Saturday, June 22. The group will meet at the U.S. Forest Service office in Sheridan at 9 a.m. and anticipate arriving to the Cutler Hill parking lot at 10 a.m.

The outing is sponsored by Wyoming Wilderness Association in partnership with Black Mountain Nordic Club, The Hub on Smith, and Bighorn National Forest Service employees. The goal is trail maintenance and area project work at in Cutler Hill area.

Lunch, swag, gloves and hard hats will be provided. The event is free and all abilities and ages are welcome to participate.

To register or for additional details phone 307-672-2751 or email heidi@wildwyo.org.

