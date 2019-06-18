Wyoming Farm Bureau awards scholarships

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation recently awarded $5,500 in college scholarships to young Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation members.

“Education of any type is important to our members and funding is not always easy,” said Todd Fornstrom, Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation president. “Our scholarship offerings help bridge that gap and our organization is proud to be able to provide support.”

The Livingston-King Scholarship, valued at $1,500, is given in honor of former presidents of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, Herbert D. Livingston and H.J. King, as well as Buddy and Norma Livingston, the parents of former WYFB President Perry Livingston.

The Livingston-King scholarship was awarded to Joshua Burke. Burke is the son of Bill and Michelle Burke. He will be pursuing a degree in engineering at Sheridan College this fall.

Two of the $500 Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Scholarships went to: Ellie Bard of Sheridan, the daughter of Irv and Cathy Bard; and Theron Kalasinsky of Dayton, the son of Dave and Tara Kalasinsky.

Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Scholarship applications are due March 1 each year and are available at local county Farm Bureau offices or online at www.wyfb.org.

“Congratulations to each of the recipients,” Fornstrom said. “We wish them the best in their continued education endeavors.”

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization. The primary goals of the organization are to protect private property rights and help members achieve an equitable return on their investment.