Senior happenings

• Coffee with a Cop — Join The Hub on Smith as it hosts local law enforcement officers for conversation. Stop by The Hub on Smith from 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday to get to know you local officers.

• Shell area hike — Steve Streski will lead a high-elevation hike June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to Copman’s Tomb, Elephant Head Rock, Pyramid Mountain and Sunlight Mesa. Participants should bring binoculars to identify birds in the area. Register for the moderately difficult hike by June 24 at The Hub on Smith.

• Fall prevention — Dr. Rita Cherni, Liz Rossa and Judy McDowell will offer a presentation and activities on fall prevention June 27 at 10 a.m. at The Hub on Smith.

• Heart Mountain trip — The Hub on Smith has organized a trip to Heart Mountain Interpretive Center for July 9 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The trip will include a visit to the Powell Homesteader’s Museum, lunch at the Powell senior center and a trip to the interpretive center. Sign up and pre-pay at the front desk by July 3. The fee to participate is $46.