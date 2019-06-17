Troopers finish up road trip

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers wrapped up their eastward trip over the weekend. The Troopers defeated Creighton Prep No. 1 by a score of 5-3 Saturday and dropped a 5-3 decision to Creighton Prep No. 2 later that day.

Jacob Boint received the nod to start the first game Saturday and went all seven innings to earn the win. He surrendered two earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Boint helped out his own cause with an RBI. Dalton Nelson knocked home a pair of runs, while Jaron Brewer and Quinn McCafferty each recorded an RBI.

McCafferty started the second game Saturday and also went the distance. He yielded one earned run on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk over the course of his six innings.

Nelson logged another RBI and Kellen Mentock plated one, as well.

The Troopers — who own a 9-14 overall record — host Dickinson, North Dakota, for a doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m.