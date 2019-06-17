FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Ames wins national title

SHERIDAN — Chance Ames closed out his Sheridan College rodeo career in fine form, claiming the bareback national title at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper Saturday night.

Ames placed third in the short go Saturday, but his score of 82.5 was enough to remain ahead of the pack. He finished with a 319 average — 7.5 points clear of second place — and scored 330 team points for the Generals.

Sheridan’s Coby Johnson entered the short go Saturday in bull riding, having ridden and scored on all three of his bulls during the week. It wasn’t meant to be Saturday. Johnson failed to register a score in the short go and finished third overall, boasting a 231.5 average and scoring 240 team points for the Generals.

Sheridan College ended up placing fourth as a team with 570 points, as Panola Junior College took home the men’s national championship with 825 points. McNeese State won the women’s national title with 462.5 points.

