SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Odor investigation, 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 9:03 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, Fort Road, 2:15 p.m.

• Fluid spill cleanup, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, Fort Road, 10:44 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported

Sunday

• Smoke investigation, 2200 block West Loucks Street, 5:17 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Highway 14 East, 12:45 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• Admission — Laura Ann McNultry, Sheridan; Alyia Alentina McNultry, Sheridan

Saturday

• No admissions or dismissal reported.

Sunday

• Dismissal— Laura Ann McNultry, Sheridan; Alyia Alentina McNultry, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Assist agency, Kendrick Park, 1:53 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Avon Street, 9 a.m.

• Animal incident, North Main Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Theft cold case, Absaraka Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Vandalism cold case, West Alger Avenue, 10:13

• Removal of substance, Sugarland Drive, 10:53 a.m.

• Animal incident, Absaraka Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 11:10 a.m.

• Animal found, Parker Avenue, 12:33 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 1:02 p.m.

• Animal incident, Thomas Drive, 1:16 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 2:11 p.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 2:20 p.m.

• Lost property, West Alger Avenue, 2:22 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Dog at large, Birch Street, 2:34 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Fourth Avenue, 2:45 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, Lookout Point Drive, 2:49 p.m.

• Weed violation, 10th Street, 4:21 p.m.

• Removal of subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:31 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Sugar View Drive, 4:39 p.m.

• Theft cold case, North Main Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, College Meadow Drive, 4:56 p.m.

• Threat, Mydland Road, 5:58 p.m.

• Breach of peace, Coffeen Avenue, 6:01 p.m.

• Smoke/odor investigation, East Ridge road, 6:47 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:10 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Thurmond Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Theft cold case, South Custer Street, 7:49 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 7:58 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:13 p.m.

• Animal found, East Fifth Street, 10:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 10:43 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 10:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 10:35 p.m.

• Public intoxication, 11th Street, 10:47 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 1:27 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI, North Main Street, 1:27 a.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 8:18 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Jefferson Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Theft cold case, North Main Street, 10:58 a.m.

• Dog bite, Edgewood Drive, 11:19 a.m.

• Domestic, Laclede Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Threats, cold case, South Gould Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sixth Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East College Avenue, 1:09 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen, Avenue, 1:15 p.m.

• Drug activity, Long Drive, 1:37 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, West Fifth Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 15th Street, 1:52 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 2:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Crook Street, 4:08 p.m.

• Warrant service, Saberton Avenue, 7:34 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 8:14 p.m.

• Various use permit, Riverside Street, 6:31 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 8:40 p.m.

• Death investigation, Gladstone Street, 10:17 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Loucks Street, 11:13 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Brundage Street, 11:43 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:34 a.m.

Sunday

• DUI, Avoca Avenue, 12:49 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 2:46 p.m.

• Theft cold case, Edgewood Drive, 4:16 p.m.

• Weapons discharge, Gladstone Street, 6:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avon Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:46 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 7:49 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Decker Road, 8:28 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Townhouse Plaza, 10:05 p.m.

• Theft cold case, Broadway Street, 10:14 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Traffic complaint, Main Street and East Fourth Street, 8:46 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Beckton Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 9:35 a.m.

• Threats cold, Cat Creek Road, 10:15 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Ponderosa Drive, 12:31 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Columbus Road, 6:21 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:57 p.m.

• Fireworks, Highland Avenue, 10:19 p.m.

Saturday

• Livestock loose, Highway 335, 1:20 a.m.

• Child endangerment, Big Horn Drive, 2:20 a.m.

• Suspicious person, East Lane and Coffeen Avenue, 2:32 a.m.

• DUI, Interstate 90 Exit 25 westbound, 11:07 a.m.

• Welfare check, Halbert Street, 9:18 p.m.

Sunday

• Missing person, Marble Quarry Road, 12:19 a.m.

• Agency assist, Big Goose Road, 6:46 a.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, 9:43

• Motorist assist, Kleenburn Road, 9:58 a.m.

• Attempt to locate, Forest Service Road, 7:33 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Marissa A Iverson, 29, Gillette, probation violation/revocation, other circuit court, arrested by SPD.

Saturday

• Craig A Baker, 41, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Wade V. Creech, 29, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Roger D Johnson, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ashley R Voegele, 28, Sheridan, child endangering, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Larry D Werner, 60, Arvada, alcohol greater than 10%, driving under suspension, failure to maintain lane of travel, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

Sunday

• Anthony RedThunder, 23, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 77

Female inmate

count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7

Number of releases for the weekend: 2

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: N/A