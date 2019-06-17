Local briefs

Bluegrass Old Timey Jam set for June 18

SHERIDAN — A Bluegrass Old Timey Jam is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18, from 7-9 p.m. at Luminous Brewhouse.

Local musicians will be playing oldies, fiddle tunes and country.

For more information call Bill Bradshaw at 307-751-1852 or The Hub on Smith at 307-672-2240.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.

CDC to offer free screenings

SHERIDAN — The Child Development Center in Sheridan is offering free screenings at its main office located at 345 S. Linden Ave.

Screenings for children from birth to 2 years old will be Wednesday, June 19, from 1-5:30 p.m. Screenings for children 3 to 5 years old will be Wednesday, June 26, from 12:30-4 p.m.

Early screening and identification of developmental needs among young children allows experts to create plans to support the needs of those with identified developmental delays. Areas screened include vision, communication, cognitive, social and emotional, as well as fine and gross motor skills.

To schedule an appointment call 307-672-6610 or book online at www.cdregion2.org.

Unplug to host Bats Are Cool event Tuesday

SHERIDAN — The next Unplug event called Bat’s Are Cool will be Tuesday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park Amphitheater.

Laura Beard, Non-Game Biologist with WGFD, Christina Schmidt, PR Specialist with WGFD and Tracy Pinter, Wildlife Biologist with the U.S. Forest Service will be exploring the wonderful world of bats and the research being done to understand and protect them.

Participants will learn about local caves where bats can be found, and there will be hands-on activities for the whole family.

For more information contact Sarah at 307-763-0976 or sarah@science-kids.org, or Sheridan Community Land Trust at 307-673-4702 or info@sheridanclt.org.

Unplug is a partnership between The Sheridan Community Land Trust and Science Kids.