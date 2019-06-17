MSU announces 2019 spring graduates

BOZEMAN – Students from Wyoming were among the 1,521 Montana State University undergraduates who received diplomas during MSU’s 2019 spring commencement ceremonies May 4 in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Sheila Stearns, the first woman to hold the position of commissioner of higher education in Montana, received an honorary doctorate in letters. Also during the ceremony, MSU President Waded Cruzado presented the President’s Medallion to Terry Payne of Missoula and the five siblings of the Scott family from Montana and northern Wyoming. The medallion is presented to those who have made significant contributions to the educational, cultural, economic, scientific and social advancement of MSU and the region.

Graduates from Sheridan were: Cloie Kinnison, Patrick McClurg, Jonathan Small and Taylor Wendtland