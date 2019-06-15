Press announces 20 under 40 nominees

SHERIDAN — Accompanying the weekend newspaper, The Sheridan Press has published a special section revealing this year’s top young professionals who go above and beyond: “20 under 40.”

From an impressive list of nominations, a panel at the newspaper selected the community’s most innovative executives, politicians, sportsmen, entrepreneurs, artists and up-and-comers. These young leaders contribute to the community in their personal and professional lives, ushering Sheridan County into the next generation. The Press staff interviewed each of the nominees, diving into their past and present to uncover what they bring to the table.

20 UNDER 40

Meet this year’s nominees.

HAPPY HOUR

The nominees will be honored at a happy hour at Black Tooth Brewing Co. on June 17 from 5-7 p.m. And you are invited, too! The first 50 people to arrive will enjoy a complimentary craft beer; Sheridan Press Publisher Kristen Czaban will give a special toast.

The evening will also include live music by The Nate Champion Band; a raffle to win tickets to the Suds n Spurs Brewfest, onsite food trucks; and a raffle for people who have downloaded My Bighorns, an all-new app.

No need to register; sponsored by Forward Sheridan, this event is free and open to the public.