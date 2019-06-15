FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Press announces 20 under 40 nominees

SHERIDAN — Accompanying the weekend newspaper, The Sheridan Press has published a special section revealing this year’s top young professionals who go above and beyond: “20 under 40.”

From an impressive list of nominations, a panel at the newspaper selected the community’s most innovative executives, politicians, sportsmen, entrepreneurs, artists and up-and-comers. These young leaders contribute to the community in their personal and professional lives, ushering Sheridan County into the next generation. The Press staff interviewed each of the nominees, diving into their past and present to uncover what they bring to the table.

20 UNDER 40

Meet this year’s nominees.

  1. Rafael Escoto
  2. Jason Ackerman
  3. Jeriann Jacobson
  4. Emma Hall
  5. Cyrus Western
  6. Tris Munsick
  7. Zoila Perry
  8. Patrick Akers
  9. Heather Berry
  10. Amber Van Dyke
  11. Stephen Mullins
  12. Cassidy Drew
  13. Justin Stroup
  14. Christine Dieterich
  15. Steve Hanson
  16. Quincy Dabney
  17. Kelly Buckingham
  18. Larissa Barth
  19. Devan Reilly
  20. Becky Cooper

HAPPY HOUR

The nominees will be honored at a happy hour at Black Tooth Brewing Co. on June 17 from 5-7 p.m. And you are invited, too! The first 50 people to arrive will enjoy a complimentary craft beer; Sheridan Press Publisher Kristen Czaban will give a special toast.

The evening will also include live music by The Nate Champion Band; a raffle to win tickets to the Suds n Spurs Brewfest, onsite food trucks; and a raffle for people who have downloaded My Bighorns, an all-new app.

No need to register; sponsored by Forward Sheridan, this event is free and open to the public.

File photo, The Sheridan Press | Craft beers clink in anticipation of happy hour celebrating the “20 Under 40” most influential people in Sheridan County.

Jun. 15, 2019

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press

