Chamber Ambassadors always ready to lend hand

They arrive en masse donned in snazzy, albeit hot, red blazers and occasionally navy blue polo shirts. They’re the Chamber Ambassadors, and they are the high-profile representatives of the Chamber.

This group of 36 volunteers, led by chair Jason Wille of Range Companies/ACT, focuses on promoting new businesses, conventions, tourism and recreation in the Sheridan area, as well as encouraging progressive growth in established businesses. They not only assist the Chamber in fulfilling its mission, but also lend their time and talents to numerous other organizations and community events.

Since January, this group of volunteers has conducted 45 ribbon cuttings for area businesses and recently restarted visiting area businesses. In addition, they have assisted with the Veterans’ Golf Tournament, the Wyoming Association of Municipalities Conference, Compass Center for Families’ Hootenanny, the Big Horn Homebuilders Home & Garden Show and the Sheridan County Spelling Bee. Each year they assist with Dayton Days, the WYO Rodeo Parade, Story Days, the Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest, Sheridan Christmas Stroll, Community Holiday Dinner and so much more.

On Tuesday, July 9, the Chamber Ambassadors will kick off Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week with the annual Boot Kick-Off from 5-7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park. The Ambassadors have enthusiastically stepped up to the plate for a number of years to coordinate this free family-friendly event. The Boot Kick-Off features fun competition for all ages in the form of stick horse barrel races and the Boot Kick-Off event, as well as food and beverage vendors. Nearly $1,300 in prize money will be awarded. Be sure to get to the Boot Kick-Off early to reserve your spot in the competition. Registration begins at 4 p.m., and space is limited in each age category.

Thank you, Ambassadors, for all you do for the community.

Speaking of Rodeo Week, be sure to get your business signed up for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Window Decorating Contest. The Chamber and the WYO Rodeo are again hosting the contest for all Sheridan County businesses to show their Rodeo spirit! The theme this year is “Saddle Up for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo,” and participating businesses will be judged on how well their windows express the theme.

The Grand Prize winner will receive a “WYO Rodeo Bucket of Fun,” which includes four ticket vouchers to Wednesday’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo performance, a signed copy of the book “Rodeo Time in Sheridan” by Tom Ringley, an official WYO Rodeo Contestant Back Number, WYO Rodeo Whisky, two Whisky glasses, two WYO Rodeo cozies, two WYO Rodeo caps, a WYO Rodeo flask and $75 in Chamber Bucks. The Runner Up will receive a WYO Rodeo Whisky Package, which includes a bottle of WYO Rodeo Whisky, two Whisky glasses, a WYO Rodeo flask and $25 in Chamber Bucks.

Entering the contest is free and all Sheridan County businesses are encouraged to “Saddle Up!” To enter the contest, contact the Chamber by Friday, June 28, at 307-672-2485 or info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org. Then have your windows decorated for judging by Friday, July 5. Winners will be notified Monday, July 8.

Jodi Hartley is the marketing and communications director for the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.