Grading spring sports

The 2018-19 University of Wyoming athletics season ended at the NCAA Track and Field National Championships in Austin this past week. I handed out grades the last two weeks for fall and winter sports.

Fall sports earned an average grade of a B. The men’s cross-country team led the way with an A+. The winters sports pooled together and recorded a C+ with women’s basketball boasting the best grade at an A-.

Now, let’s take a look at UW’s five spring sports.

Women’s Track and Field

Finished tied for seventh at MWC Championships

While collectively, the class may not have done an outstanding job, the Cowgirls did have a few standouts at the top of the class. Jerayah Davis claimed top-class honors, making her presence felt at the MWC Championships, scoring 27 points herself and garnered the Women’s Outstanding Performer award. She won both the 100-meter dash and the long jump.

Ja’la Henderson played salutatorian to Davis, winning a MWC title of her own in triple jump for the second consecutive year. Those two, along with Shayla Howell and Jordan Edmonds, earned a trip to the NCAA Championships.

All four of the aforementioned individuals reeled in some level of All-American honors at the NCAA Championships. Collectively, it wasn’t the very best, but overall it was pretty good; let’s give them a B.

Men’s Track and Field

Finished sixth at MWC Championships

The women’s team stole the headlines with a slew of NCAA qualifiers, but that shouldn’t take away from what the men did. Kirk Unland won the MWC title in the hammer toss, twirling it 205 feet, 11 inches, and Christopher Henry crossed second in the 10,000-meter run.

No NCAA qualifiers and a middle-of-the-road finish at conference will garner the Pokes a C+.

Women’s Golf

Finished ninth at MWC championships

Even though the Cowgirls didn’t log a top-half finish at conference, they broke down some doors this season. Wyoming boasted its lowest team score ever at the Red Rocks Invitational, and Erin Sargent set a new school record with the lowest season stroke average at 74.7. She capped her season finishing 15th at the conference tournament.

More records, more steps in the right direction, nothing to scoff at here, B+.

Men’s Golf

Finished seventh at MWC Championships

The hometown hero stole the show for the Pokes this fall. Lightly-recruited John Murdock from Laramie tied for fifth at the MWC Championships and held the lead briefly on the final day.

Two other Pokes finished in the top 14 at the conference tournament, which included Sheridan’s Kirby Coe-Kirkham. Wyoming golf is similar to the new upstart class that received all this new equipment and is doing good by it.

The Pokes, residing in the cold High Plains, are contending and finishing in the middle of the pack in a conference that includes southern-dwelling schools such as UNLV, San Diego State and New Mexico. Let’s give them an A-.

Women’s Tennis

Finished fifth in MWC (14-8 overall, 3-2 MWC)

Much like the men’s golf team above, the Cowgirls continue to do more with less. Their roster filled with international students logged a top-half conference finish, and lost in the conference tournament semifinal to the eventual champions.

Another solid year with a couple All-Conference standouts — Elisa Koonik and Tessa Van Der Ploeg — will garner Wyoming a B.