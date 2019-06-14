FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Troopers fall in Nebraska

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers dropped their fourth game in row, falling at Lincoln Southwest 9-8 Thursday. The Troopers now own an 8-13 record. Eric Taylor received the start and went four innings, yielding five earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and six walks. Jaron Bewer tossed the final two innings, giving up no earned runs on two hits with one punch out.

Ayden Roush enjoyed a two-RBI day, while Brewer, Jacob Boint, Quinn McCafferty, Justice Rees and Cody Kilpatrick each plated a run.

The Troopers play at Creighton Prep No. 2 Friday.

