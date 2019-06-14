NY singer/songwriter in concert in Ranchester

RANCHESTER — Jules Renato, a singer-songwriter from central New York, will be in concert at Rotary Park in Ranchester Sunday, June 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This free public concert will feature folk tunes, classic rock songs and some originals off Renato’s debut album Showing Up, which is scheduled for release in late June.

This stop in Ranchester is one of many on Renato’s tour: A New Sound in This Small Town. The tour consists of a series of free concerts throughout the small towns of the western United States.

The concert is family-friendly and open to the public.