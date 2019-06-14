Jayden Scott Harvey

Jayden Scott Harvey was born Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds and measured 20 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Shania Channel and Christopher Harvey of Sheridan.

His siblings are Peyton and Olivia.

His grandparents are Krista and Jerry Channel of Sheridan, and Scott Harvey of Sheridan.

Maysin Cynthia Kistler

Maysin Cynthia Kistler was born Friday, June 7, 2019 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

She was welcomed by parents Devon and Brittni Kistler of Sheridan.

Her siblings are Cooper and Bodie.

Her grandparents are Jim and Cindy Kistler of Sheridan, Karla Forster of Billings, Montana and Darrell Forster of Laurel, Montana.

Cambree Lynn Clabaugh

Cambree Lynn Clabaugh was born Friday, June 7, 2019 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 5 pound, 5 ounces and measured 19.25 inches in length.

She was welcomed by parents Lamont and Caty Clabaugh of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Randy and Jannan Clabaugh of Arvada, and Will and Laurie Graves of Sheridan.

Pax Vobis Betzler

Pax Vobis Betzler was born Friday, June 7, 2019 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Colin and Emily Betzler of Sheridan.

His siblings are Hudson and Storie.

His grandparents are Glenn and Julie Acklin of Prescott, Arizona, and Steve and Cindy Betzler of Knife River, Minnesota.

Grayson K. Widener

Grayson K. Widener was born Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pound, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Maggie and Peter Widener of Sheridan.

His siblings are Carter and Harvey.

His grandparents are Kim and Jim Malin of Sheridan, and Lucy and Pete Widener of Sheridan.