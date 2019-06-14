SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Fire alarm activated, 100 block North Main Street, 10:20 a.m.

• Fire alarm activated, 100 block North Main Street, 2:44 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 5:58 a.m.

• Medical 1800 block Fort Road, 7:31 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:58 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:39 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:54 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Main Street, 12:27 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Medical, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 2:30 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block Lane Lane, 2:36 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 3:26 p.m.

• Medical, 1900 block North Main Street, 5:23 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block, Big Horn Avenue, 6:08 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:07 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block North Main Street, 10:28 p.m.

Thursday

• No calls reported.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious circumstances, Kendrick Park, 2:54 a.m.

• Dog at large, Spaulding Street, 5:07 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Fort Road, 6:20 a.m.

• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:25 a.m.

• Dog at large, Ridgeway Avenue, 7:35 a.m.

• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 8:03 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, North Main Street, 8:00 a.m.

• Weed violation, Warren Avenue, 8:18 a.m.

• Hit and run, Sugarland Drive, 9:15 a.m.

• Dog at large, Park Drive, 9:16 a.m.

• Animal incident, Sixth Avenue, 9:50 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 10:03 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Grass fire, Val Vista Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:24 a.m.

• Weed violation, Liberty Court, 12 p.m.

• Weed violation, Liberty Court, 12 p.m.

• Weed violation, Liberty Court, 12 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Street, 12:32 p.m.

• Animal injured, North Gould Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 1:01 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 1:07 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:09 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Thurmond Street, 1:51 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Eighth Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Found property, Long Drive, 4:23 p.m.

• Citizen flag down, 11th Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Animal injured, Avoca Plaza, 4:47 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 4:58 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Burkitt Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 10th street, 6:08 p.m.

• Barking dog, Warren Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

• Burn within city limits, East Seventh Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Dog at large, Connor Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 10:12 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Brooks Street, 11:21 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Livestock loose, Beatty Gulch Road, 8:11 a.m.

• Smoke/odor investigation, Willow Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Allen Avenue, 4:14 p.m.

• Eluding pursuit, West Loucks Street and North Main Street, 6:00 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 9:50 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Shane L Boren, 40, Thermopolis, bond revocation, other circuit court, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by WHP.

• Stephen L Brandt, 42, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Owen R Gangwer, 51, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 72

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 6