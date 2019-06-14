Local briefs

New print, painting exhibit opens at The Brinton

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will present Linework to Linen: The Prints and Paintings of Joel Ostlind, an exhibit of intaglios and acrylic paintings by Wyoming artist Joel Ostlind, opening in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery Saturday, June 15.

The exhibit includes nearly 60 prints, watercolors and paintings by Ostlind from as early as 2004 along with new work and focuses on Joel’s favorite subjects: Wyoming landscapes, ranches, horses, cowboys and fishing. Linework to Linen: The Prints and Paintings of Joel Ostlind is available to museum visitors through Aug. 4.

In concert with this exhibition, The Brinton Museum has collaborated with the artist to create a high-quality, limited-edition book that celebrates the art of etching and letterpress printing. Master Printmaker Jim Jereb, working under the direction of Joel Ostlind, is an integral part of this project.

A reception for Joel Ostlind takes place on Sunday, June 16, from 3-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The artist will present a printmaking demonstration on printing an intaglio from a copper plate at The Brinton Museum 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25.

This program is offered as free admission for museum members, $5 for non-members.

For more information about the exhibit, reception or demonstration call The Brinton at 307-672-3173, or visit www.thebrintonmuseum.org.

Tom Balding Bits and Spurs to host open house

SHERIDAN — Tom Balding Bits and Spurs will host an open house Saturday, June 15 from noon to 8 p.m.

Guest vendors will include Hagel’s Cowboy Gear, Wildcat Engraving, Wayne Hape Leather, Donley Rawhide and 307 Cinches.

Starting at 4 p.m. there will be food and live music by two members of Shot in the Foot. Participants can also sign up for drawings.

The event is free and open to the public.

Tom Balding Bits and Spurs is located at 655 Riverside St. Additional parking for the open house will be available at North Park Transportation.

Library to host genealogy program

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host an introduction to genealogy program Saturday, June 15, at 1 p.m. in the Inner Circle.

Librarian Michelle Havenga will lead an informational program for adults on beginning a search for your family history using library databases and resources.

This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

SCSA sponsors benefit trap shoot

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association hosts the Bob Prill Memorial Cancer Benefit Trap Shoot Saturday, June 15, at 9 a.m. Funds raised go the Welch Cancer Clinic at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

The cost is $30 for singles and $150 for 5-person teams, and includes lunch and a free t-shirt. The first 100 registrants are also entered into a free drawing for a free one-year membership at Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association, a $65 value.

Registration forms are available at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Shipton’s Big R and Big Horn Trading, or by contacting Tracy Landeis at 307-763-0207 or tmlandeis@gmail.com.

Native plant walk Check out the latest events and happenings in Sheridan County.scheduled for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Native Plant Society is offering a native plant walk Saturday, June 15, at 9 a.m. along the South Piney Creek Trail in Story. Native plant enthusiast, Jennifer Williams, will be leading the walk.

BhNPS activities are free and open to the public. The group recommends that you dress for outdoor activities and bring plenty of water.

For more information contact Ami Erickson at 307-683-3412.