Ames will carry lead into championship round

SHERIDAN — The fourth day of the College National Finals Rodeo wrapped up in Casper Wednesday night.

The Sheridan College men’s team is in sixth place with 260 points.

SC’s Chance Ames will hold the top spot in bareback heading into the championship round Saturday. He lays claim to a three-round average of 236.5, which has garnered him 190 points. Coffeyville’s Chance Merrill is in second with a 231 average and 135 points.

SC bull rider Coby Johnson has yet to ride his third bull. Through two rounds he owns scores of 75 and 73.5 and owns the 24th spot in the standings, however, many competitors have already gotten on three bulls.

By |Jun. 13, 2019|

