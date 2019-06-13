Troopers drop both games of doubleheader

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers came up on the short end of a couple close scores in Mitchell, South Dakota, Wednesday night. The Troopers fell in the opener 7-6, in 10 innings, and again in the nightcap 5-3, which drops them to 8-12 on the season.

Luke Keller received the start in Game 1, and he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Carter Dubberley tossed the final 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on two hits with four punch outs and two free passes.

Dalton Nelson enjoyed a big night at the plate, driving in three runs on two hits. Jaron Brewer also registered an RBI.

Rich Hall started Game 2 and twirled four innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Race Johnston tossed two innings of scoreless relief with one strikeout and one walk.

Quinn McCafferty led the charge at the dish, knocking home all three of Sheridan’s runs on two hits.

The Troopers battle Lincoln Southwest Thursday night.