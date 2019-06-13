FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 5:22 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, Lane Lane, 1:58 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No calls reported

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admission or dismissal reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 12:27 a.m.

• Noise complaint, West Loucks Street, 1:01 a.m.

• DUI, Long Drive, 3:12 a.m.

• DUI, West Fifth Street, 3:43 a.m.

• Damaged property, Wyoming Avenue, 4:21 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Mountain View, 8:04 a.m.

• Accident, Loucks Street, 8:38 a.m.

• Weed violation, West Works Street, 8:44 a.m.

• Dog at large, Kendrick Park, 9:04 a.m.

• Weed violation, Big Horn Avenue, 9:19 a.m.

• Dog at large, Beckton Avenue, 9:23 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:26 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Avon Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 a.m.

• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 10:56 a.m.

• Simple assault, Long Drive, 10:52 a.m.

• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 10:56 a.m.

• Weed violation, Holloway Avenue, 11:29 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 a.m.

• Lost property, East Fifth Street, 12:42 p.m.

• Animal trap, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

• Animal incident, Leopard Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Theft cold, Yellowtail Drive, 2:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Noise complaint, East Sixth Street, 4:07 p.m.

• Weed violation, Edwards Drive, 4:10 p.m.

• Drugs, North Main Street, 4:20 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:21 p.m.

• Fraud, Mydland Road, 4:31 p.m.

• Weed violation, South Thurmond Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Animal lost, North Main Street, 4:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fourth Street, 4:59 p.m.

• Accident, Emerson Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, 12th Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Warrant service, Park Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dry Ranch Road, 9:36 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:27 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Lane, 10:51 p.m.

• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Family fight, Coffeen Avenue, 1:40 a.m.

• Threats cold case, Dayton Street, 9 a.m.

• Dog bite, Black Mountain Drive, 11:04 a.m.

• Warrant service, Fort Road, 12:40 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Lane Lane, 2:19 p.m.

• Trespass cold case, Omarr Avenue, 3:43 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Highway 14, 8:56 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Railway Street, 9:53 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Dalton A Barfield, 27, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jaymes T Dennis, 40, Sheridan contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Thomas Edelman, 38, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO.

• Jeremy U. Herrera, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, Arrested by SCSO

• Jeffery A McInerney, 49, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/ plant form less than three ounces, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 75

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

Jun. 13, 2019

