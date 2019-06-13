SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 5:22 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, Lane Lane, 1:58 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No calls reported
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admission or dismissal reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 12:27 a.m.
• Noise complaint, West Loucks Street, 1:01 a.m.
• DUI, Long Drive, 3:12 a.m.
• DUI, West Fifth Street, 3:43 a.m.
• Damaged property, Wyoming Avenue, 4:21 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Mountain View, 8:04 a.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Weed violation, West Works Street, 8:44 a.m.
• Dog at large, Kendrick Park, 9:04 a.m.
• Weed violation, Big Horn Avenue, 9:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beckton Avenue, 9:23 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Avon Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 10:56 a.m.
• Simple assault, Long Drive, 10:52 a.m.
• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 10:56 a.m.
• Weed violation, Holloway Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
• Lost property, East Fifth Street, 12:42 p.m.
• Animal trap, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:07 p.m.
• Animal incident, Leopard Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Theft cold, Yellowtail Drive, 2:20 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Noise complaint, East Sixth Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Weed violation, Edwards Drive, 4:10 p.m.
• Drugs, North Main Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
• Fraud, Mydland Road, 4:31 p.m.
• Weed violation, South Thurmond Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Animal lost, North Main Street, 4:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fourth Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Accident, Emerson Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 12th Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Warrant service, Park Street, 8:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dry Ranch Road, 9:36 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 10:27 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Lane, 10:51 p.m.
• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Family fight, Coffeen Avenue, 1:40 a.m.
• Threats cold case, Dayton Street, 9 a.m.
• Dog bite, Black Mountain Drive, 11:04 a.m.
• Warrant service, Fort Road, 12:40 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Lane Lane, 2:19 p.m.
• Trespass cold case, Omarr Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Highway 14, 8:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Railway Street, 9:53 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Dalton A Barfield, 27, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jaymes T Dennis, 40, Sheridan contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD.
• Thomas Edelman, 38, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO.
• Jeremy U. Herrera, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, Arrested by SCSO
• Jeffery A McInerney, 49, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/ plant form less than three ounces, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 75
Female inmate count: 21
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 4