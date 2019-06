SHERIDAN — American Legion Post 7 will host a Mexican food fiesta to benefit the Big Horn Mountain Country Dancers Saturday, June 15, from 5-7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children younger than 10 are free.

For more information contact Ernie Trujillo at 307-752-2869. American Legion Post 7 is located at 137 N. Brooks St.