Press launches app

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press will launch its first-ever app during the 20 Under 40 happy hour at Black Tooth Brewing Company Monday from 5-7 p.m.

My Bighorns will be a local’s guide to northern Wyoming.

It will feature the region’s best upcoming events, restaurants and bars, outdoor adventures, family-friendly activities and more. The Sheridan Press partnered with Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and Sheridan Travel & Tourism to gather content for the app, which will be the first of its kind in the area.

Sheridan Press Publisher Kristen Czaban will officially introduce My Bighorns during the happy hour, which will celebrate Sheridan County’s 20 most influential people 40 years old or younger.

The event will also include free beer for the first 50 people to arrive, live music by the Nate Champion Band and food available for purchase from Bonafide and Hetty’s Pizza.

Attendees who have downloaded My Bighorns will be entered into a raffle to win tickets to the Suds ‘n Spurs Brew Fest on Aug. 24.

To be added to the mailing list for the latest app updates, email headlines@thesheridanpress.com.