Ames remains sharp at CNFR

SHERIDAN — The third day of the College National Finals Rodeo came to a close in Casper Saturday. Both Sheridan College cowboys performed well.

Chance Ames remained atop the bareback standings with an 81.5-point ride in the third go. He’ll enter Saturday’s championship round having recorded scores of 75.5, 79.5 and 81.5.

Coby Johnson vaulted into the top five of bull riding with a 73.5-point ride Tuesday. That goes alongside his 75-point round in his first go. He’ll complete his third round of bull riding Wednesday.

The Generals sit in eighth place in the team standings with 180 points.

