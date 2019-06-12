Antelope Butte Recreation Area receives special use permit

SHELL — The U.S. Forest Service has granted Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area a five-year Ski Area Term Special Use Permit.

The permit authorizes Antelope Butte to offer numerous year-round services, including: downhill skiing and snowboarding activities; downhill ski, Nordic ski and snowboard rentals; grooming of ski runs; nordic area grooming and marking; tubing hill on west side of conveyor lift; rental of yurt facility for group events; rental of festival grounds for summer events; and scenic summer chairlift rides.

“We are grateful to the U.S. Forest Service for their support, especially our main liaison Natural Resource Specialist Travis Fack,” said John Kirlin, executive director of the Antelope Butte Foundation. “Receiving a five-year permit recognizes ABF’s growing credibility, and means we don’t need to reapply every year.”

Antelope Butte will host Brewfest June 29 and the Summer Festival July 19-21.