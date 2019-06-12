WHP emphasizes dangers of unsecured loads

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Highway Patrol wants to bring awareness about the dangers of driving with unsecured loads on the state’s highways. Troopers will be educating the public about the importance of having secured loads through social media campaigns and by posting safety messages on variable message signs.

“It’s important drivers secure their loads to ensure the safety of all motorist traveling upon Wyoming’s roadways,” WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck said. “If your load is not secure, it may come loose and fall off your vehicle. This can cause serious injury or death to others, so it is always a best practice to check load securement.”

In 2016 there were 683 deaths, 19,663 injuries, and 90,266 incidents involving debris on U.S. roadways.

Information from AAA Foundation for Safety show that unsecured loads are a nationwide issue. Road debris caused approximately 200,000 crashes in the past four years. Out of those crashes, about 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths resulted.

As a nation, the U.S. spends about $11.5 billion on litter cleanup. Nearly 40 percent of litter is from unsecured loads.

“Injuries and crashes from unsecured loads are preventable,” Lt. Kyle McKay said. “We’re hopeful that our efforts will help bring more attention and awareness to this issue.”

Motorists can follow several tips on how to keep their loads secure. They include securing loads with proper ropes, netting, or straps; securing large objects directly to the vehicle or trailer; covering the entire load with a tarp or netting; avoiding overloading the vehicle; and checking to ensure the load is secure after it’s been secured.