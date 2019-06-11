SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 12:18 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:48 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 4:33 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Swan Street, 7:23 a.m.
• Animal incident, Laclede Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Cat violation, South Carrington Street, 8:49 a.m.
• Lost property, Gladstone Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 9:41 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 9:40 a.m.
• Barking dog, Poplar Trail, 9:55 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fort Road, 1:54 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Theft cold case, West Burkitt Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Cat trap, De Smet Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen, Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Horn Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
• Civil standby, West Loucks Street, 5 p.m.
• Dog bite, South Main Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 5:29 p.m.
• Probation violation, Avoca Plaza, 5:35 p.m.
• Drug-other, Lilac Court, 6:30 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Works Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Runaway, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
• Civil standby, Long Drive, 7:15 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Meridian Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, 2:20 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Brinton Road, 3:10 p.m.
•Traffic complaint, Adkins Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound off-ramp exit 14, 9:53 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Cole A Luza, 35, Missoula, Montana, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL today
Daily inmate count: 73
Female inmate count: 21
Inmates at treatment facilities
(not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 11