Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 12:18 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:48 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 4:33 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Swan Street, 7:23 a.m.

• Animal incident, Laclede Street, 8:01 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:25 a.m.

• Cat violation, South Carrington Street, 8:49 a.m.

• Lost property, Gladstone Street, 8:41 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 9:41 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 9:40 a.m.

• Barking dog, Poplar Trail, 9:55 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fort Road, 1:54 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 2:09 p.m.

• Theft cold case, West Burkitt Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Cat trap, De Smet Avenue, 5:04 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen, Avenue, 3:04 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 3:56 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Horn Avenue, 5:02 p.m.

• Civil standby, West Loucks Street, 5 p.m.

• Dog bite, South Main Street, 5:04 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 5:29 p.m.

• Probation violation, Avoca Plaza, 5:35 p.m.

• Drug-other, Lilac Court, 6:30 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Works Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Runaway, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:50 p.m.

• Civil standby, Long Drive, 7:15 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Meridian Street, 10:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, 2:20 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Brinton Road, 3:10 p.m.

•Traffic complaint, Adkins Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound off-ramp exit 14, 9:53 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Cole A Luza, 35, Missoula, Montana, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL today

Daily inmate count: 73

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities
(not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 11

By |Jun. 11, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

